Maitribodh Parivaar To Host Maitri Mahotsav - Global Maitri Festival To Celebrate Spiritual Empowerment And Social Progress

New Delhi, Delhi, India MaitriBodh Parivaar, a socio-spiritual organization, is set to host the Maitri Mahotsav - Global Maitri Festival, on 27 December 2024 in Karjat, Maharashtra. The event promises to bring together thousands of individuals from across the globe for a day dedicated to unity, spiritual empowerment, and the unveiling of transformative initiatives for the coming year.





Maitri Mahotsav - Global Maitri Festival





Initiated in 2019, MaitriBodh Parivaar celebrates 27th December each year, promoting spirituality, social responsibility, and global harmony. The event showcases MaitriBodh Parivaar's impactful initiatives, including Maitri Adarsh Gram, which focuses on rural development; Earth Embrace, a call for deeper environmental stewardship; and Chinta-Mukt Bharat, a new initiative launched in 2024 to promote mental well-being in society.





This year, the event promises to unite rural India, corporates, communities, and devotees worldwide to drive meaningful change in rural development, environmental care, and spiritual empowerment along with an enthralling address by Maitreya Dadashreeji.





Maitreya Dadashreeji (Transformation Pioneer, Founder - MaitriBodh Parivaar) expressed,“Maitri Mahotsav is a celebration of Love, Life and Transformation. It is a day when we come together to deepen our connection with one another, engage in spiritual renewal, and reaffirm our collective responsibility to create a world of peace, harmony, and well-being for all. Through the Global Maitri Festival, we envision restoring Bharat to its former glory, a nation that is socially, economically, and spiritually empowered.”





The day-long festival will include spiritual discourses, meditative experiences, cultural celebration, and aligning with the mission and sharing a clear direction for the upliftment of humanity, while also highlighting MaitriBodh Parivaar's remarkable achievements. With participants expected from India and abroad, attendees will have the chance to connect with thought leaders and spiritual seekers, all united by a shared vision for a sustainable and empowered future.