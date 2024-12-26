Wamiqa Gabbi Shares Photo With 'Infant' Varun Dhawan: Baby John Actor Reacts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In an apparent of her latest release – Baby John, the Wamiqa Gabbi sought the help of artificial intelligence to create a unique campaign.

In the literal promotion of 'Baby John', Wamiqa shared a series of AI-generated images of "Baby Johns". This series of AI pictures began with the photo of 'infant' Varun Dhawan, her co-star in the film, followed by other Johns in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Terming herself as“Premiqa”, Wamiqa shared the post with cation:“Premiqa and Baby Johns. That's it. That's the post. BABY JOHN out now in theatres!! your tickets NOW!”

Wamiqa Gabbi's post was flooded with comments from social media users. While netizens shared a hearty laugh in her comment section, her co-star Varun Dhawan also responded to her post.

Sharing her post on the story of his official Instagram handle, Varun laughed and wrote:“Wtf!”

Varun Dhawan reacted to Wamiqa Gabbi's photo of him

“Chirkut log,” commented a Punjabi theatre artist Raghveer Boli.

“Ouch! And when did John Abraham start looking like Zaheer Khan,” quipped a user.

“The one with Johnny Lever sir is the best!!!!!!” laughed another.

“So sweet and what a brilliant way to market the film. Be blessed,” a user said.

“Very funny,” lauded one user, while another said it was the“Best post on Gram today.”

“Bro, what!” commented another user with several emojis, both laughing and crying.

“Bidu Mera Bachha hai tu,” commented a user in Jackie Shroff 's viral style.

“Ai is getting more dangerous now,” noted a user.

Several users highlighted that one John was missing in Wamiqa's series of“Baby Johns” – adult movie star Johnny Sins .