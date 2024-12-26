Revanth Reddy's Stern Message To Tollywood Actors Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede Row: 'No Compromise On...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 stampede row: Telangana Chief Revanth Reddy sent a stern message to Tollywood actors in a meeting amid a controversy over Pushpa 2 stampede case in which a woman was killed and her son was injured, saying there will be no compromise with law and order.

A meeting between Revanth Reddy and directors, producers, and actors from the Tollywood is underway at Telangana State Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Among the attendees are actors Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Ram, Shiva Balaji, Adavi Sesh, Nithin, and Venkatesh.

WHAT DID CM REVANTH REDDY TELL TELUGU STARS?

Revanth Reddy also emphasised the importance of upholding law and order in public places, stating there would be no compromise on public safety.

He also stressed that celebrities share the responsibility for crowd control when they appear in public places. Revanth Reddy said actors should collaborate with the police to ensure peace and prevent incidents like the Pushpa 2 stampede in which one woman lost her life, while her son battles a grave brain injury.

According to a report in NDTV, Revanth Reddy has banned benefit shows and special movie screenings, issuing a stern warning to private security personnel working with actors. The warning came after the police alleged that bouncers working for Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun allegedly pushed his fans leading to the stampede.