Shalimar Residents Complain Water Scarcity Amid Dry Spell
Date
12/26/2024 3:17:50 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar -The residents of Shalimar and its adjoining areas, including Pazwalpora, Gulshane Ali, and Arabal said that they have been grappling with acute water scarcity for over four months. Locals report that water is available only for a few hours late in the afternoon, causing significant inconvenience.
“We were told that Jal Shakti is making some repairs in the reservoir,” locals said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We are frustrated with the erratic water supply. Despite claims by authorities, the situation has not improved, and we are left struggling to manage our daily needs” they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking to
Kashmir Observer, Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department, Samiullah Beigh, assured that the water supply in these areas was satisfactory throughout the year except for the past few days.“The current issue stems from the depletion of discharge in Dachigam Nallah due to this year's prolonged dry spell,” Beigh explained.“This has necessitated the implementation of water supply through shifts.”
Beigh added that the department is taking measures to address the problem.“Wherever there is a deficiency, water tankers are being provided. As soon as there is some precipitation, all water-stressed households in the mentioned areas will receive adequate water.”
Read Also
Dry Weather: Water Level Drops In City Reservoirs, Affect Supply Across Many Areas
Water Supply To Remain Affected In Srinagar Areas On Oct 30-31
To further mitigate the situation, Beigh revealed plans for a long-term solution.“As an augmentation measure, a bore well project has been planned under Capex 2025. This will ensure a more reliable water supply for these areas in the future.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN26122024000215011059ID1109033294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.