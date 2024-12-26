Shalimar Residents Complain Water Scarcity Amid Dry Spell

“We were told that Jal Shakti is making some repairs in the reservoir,” locals said.



“We are frustrated with the erratic water supply. Despite claims by authorities, the situation has not improved, and we are left struggling to manage our daily needs” they said.

Speaking to

Kashmir Observer, Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department, Samiullah Beigh, assured that the water supply in these areas was satisfactory throughout the year except for the past few days.“The current issue stems from the depletion of discharge in Dachigam Nallah due to this year's prolonged dry spell,” Beigh explained.“This has necessitated the implementation of water supply through shifts.”

Beigh added that the department is taking measures to address the problem.“Wherever there is a deficiency, water tankers are being provided. As soon as there is some precipitation, all water-stressed households in the mentioned areas will receive adequate water.”

To further mitigate the situation, Beigh revealed plans for a long-term solution.“As an augmentation measure, a bore well project has been planned under Capex 2025. This will ensure a more reliable water supply for these areas in the future.”

