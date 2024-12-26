Magnati, Arabian Automobiles Company Partner To Provide UAE Customers With Payment Solutions Through Aani

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Magnati, a leading payments solutions provider in the Middle East, has signed an agreement with Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.











Under the agreement, Magnati will provide AAC customers enhanced payment solutions through Aani, Al Etihad Payment's (AEP) instant payment platform, at Arabian Automobiles outlets. The cutting-edge delivers a fast, seamless, secure payment experience for individuals, businesses, and government entities nationwide.

Additionally, the partnership builds on Magnati's longstanding commitment to shape the future of payments. AEP developed Aani under the Central Bank of the UAE's Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme. It is built on state-of-the-art infrastructure and provides licensed financial institutions and payment providers with best-in-class capabilities, enabling faster, safer, round-the-clock digital transactions.





Salim Awan, MD Institutional Payments of Magnati, said:“Through this collaboration, Magnati is providing enhanced payment offerings and several advantages to merchants; real-time payments around the clock will enhance cash flow, and customers will benefit from an improved payment experience with instant transaction confirmation via QR codes. This collaboration grants AAC customers access to leading payment technology and benefit from our seamless digital payment solutions.”

Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director at Arabian Automobiles Company, said:“In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape and the competitive UAE market, businesses must adopt innovative solutions to enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth. Our alliance with Magnati underscores our commitment to these objectives through advanced payment technologies. Integrating Aani across our outlets offers our customers instant and secure transactions, positioning AAC as a leader in digital payment innovation within the automotive sector. This collaboration not only streamlines the payment experience for our customers but also delivers substantial operational efficiencies for us as a merchant, aligning seamlessly with the UAE's vision for cutting-edge digital payments.”

The partnership aligns with the UAE's goal for advanced payment solutions and highlights Arabian Automobiles' focus on optimizing customer experience and streamlining digital transactions. The partnership is also expected to improve payment processes and operational efficiencies, reinforcing the company's position in a competitive market.

About Magnati:

Magnati is a regional leader in the payment solutions industry focused on direct acquiring, issuer processing and acquiring processing. Magnati provides government, merchant and institutional clients with an intelligent payments platform, using next generation technology to deliver improved experiences and increased efficiency. The Magnati brand is charged with energy and potential and is set to transform payments into possibilities.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Magnati's expertise and relationships provide a platform for Magnati to attract international partners, while setting a new standard for innovation and delivery in the payments industry.

About Al Etihad Payments:

Al Etihad Payments (AEP), as the national payments entity in the UAE, plays a crucial role in developing and operating the best in-class national payments infrastructure. Driven by a mission to support the government's vision of a society less reliant on cash and national digitization, AEP strategically positions itself to provide innovative and interoperable payment solutions, enable financial institutions to enhance customer experience, and fortify a robust, efficient, and secure financial market infrastructure for the UAE. The launch of Aani, an instant payment platform, ensures swift, secure, and seamless digital transactions for all.

About Arabian Automobiles Company:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In 2023, Arabian Automobiles has been honored with the prestigious INFINITI Global Award. Also, in 2017, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 24 times.



New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 3 INFINITI and 2 Renault

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 3 INFINITI, and 2 Renault

12 spare parts centres

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.

Across its Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: