What Happened To Embraer Flight J2-8243?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On Christmas morning an Embraer E190 (Registration Number 4K-AZ65) crashed three kilometers from Aktau airport in Kazakhstan. The crash was on land near the shore of the Caspian Sea. The flight, originally from Baku, Azerbaijan to Grozny, Chechnya, has been diverted to Aktau. Exactly what happened to Flight J2-8243? Was it shot down? Was it a attack?

The initial story said that the flight was hit by a bird strike and was diverted to Aktau because Grozny airport was closed due to fog. That story was revised some time later to say that it was not a bird strike but an oxygen cylinder used to pressurize the aircraft that (for some unknown reason) exploded on board, knocking out some of the aircraft's control mechanisms and electrical systems.

The cockpit to-control tower recordings have not been released. Those recordings should be able to establish whether the Grozny airport was functioning, whether the Embraer tried to land (and how many times it made an approach to landing), what the pilots reported, and how the tower responded.

Shrapnel damage (or bullet holes or both) on the rear section of the Embraer

Evidence piled up after the plane crash showing significant shrapnel damage in the rear section and vertical stabilizer of the plane. When the aircraft crashed, most of the front half of the plane was consumed in fire.