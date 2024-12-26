Srinagar Mlas Meet CM Omar

Sources privy to the development said that the Chief Minister has convened a meeting at his residence today in which Ali Muhammad Sagar, Tanvir Sadiq, Mushtaq Gurro, Ahsan Pardesi and Salman Sagar were present.

The MLAs discussed the issues confronting the people in their respective constituencies, they said, adding that back-to-back meetings of party MLAs are expected to be convened by the Chief Minister district-wise.

“We have raised the issues like power paucity, roads and other things affecting the common masses in our constituencies,” one of the MLAs said, adding that the meeting was aimed to discuss the public issues only.

However, he said that a meeting of Srinagar-based party MLAs is expected to be convened again in the next couple of days.

Notably, it was the first meeting of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with the party MLAs after the elected government took over in Jammu and Kashmir in October this year.

