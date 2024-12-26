Nitish Kumar's Strategic Moves Reshape Bihar's Politics In 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 26 (IANS) The year 2024 was indeed a transformative year for Bihar and its role in shaping the national landscape of the country.

Chief Nitish Kumar, who is also a seasoned political strategist, realigned with the BJP and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM) to form the in Bihar. This move set the stage for significant political and infrastructural changes in Bihar.

Bihar was a critical battleground for the Lok Sabha and the National Alliance (NDA) performed exceptionally well, securing 30 out of 40 seats, with contributions from -- 12 seats bagged by BJP, 12 seats by JD-U, 5 seats won by LJP(RV) and one seat by HAM.

With BJP falling short of the majority mark of 272 seats, Nitish Kumar's JD-U became a crucial ally in the formation of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. His role as a kingmaker solidified his influence on both state and national politics.

Consequently, the first Union Budget under the new NDA government reflected a focus on Bihar, showcasing Nitish Kumar's political leverage.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 26,000 crore for the three expressway constructions for the infrastructure growth of the state.

She also allocated Rs 11,500 crore to address perennial flood challenges in the state.

A total of Rs 60,000 crore financial package marked a transformative investment in Bihar's development.

The renewed alliance between JD-U and BJP, coupled with a strong NDA performance, has provided political stability to Bihar, enabling smoother governance and implementation of policies.

With an enhanced role in the Central government, Nitish Kumar's stature as a political influencer has grown, aligning state and national priorities.

2024 was a defining year for Bihar, not just for its internal governance but also for its significant impact on national politics.

The developments cemented Nitish Kumar's reputation as a master strategist and reinforced Bihar's importance on the political map of India.

The year 2024 has been a watershed moment for Bihar, marking significant progress across multiple sectors, driven by enhanced coordination between the state and Central governments under the "double engine government" model.

The Central government also announced a 2,400 MW power project in Pirpainti, a massive Rs 21,000 crore investment aimed at boosting Bihar's energy infrastructure.

It has also allocated Rs 800 crore for the investment to make Gaya an industrial hub in the state. Such initiatives are expected to generate employment for lakhs, driving industrialization in the region.

The Central government has also cleared the deck of some of the pending projects such as the development of Purnea and Bihta airports, which will enhance connectivity and economic growth.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Darbhanga at Sobhan-Ekmi bypass, which will mark a milestone in North Bihar's healthcare infrastructure.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced Rs 5 lakh crore for road projects in Bihar, ensuring better transportation and trade routes, a scenic corridor from Digha to Patna city to improve urban transport and tourism.

He also inaugurated Bihar's first sports university in Rajgir alongside an international sports stadium, promoting sports education and global-level facilities.

The Bihar government has allocated funds to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore for enhancing rural connectivity, which is vital for socio-economic development.

The Metro construction has been accelerated in Patna to modernise urban transport.

The priority corridor from Zero Mile to Malahi Pakadi covering a 6-km stretch is expected to be open to the people by mid-2025.

A six-lane road bridge on the Ganga River is another significant project to ease traffic and enhance inter-regional connectivity in the state.

Bihar Business Connect 2024 proved to be another significant milestone in the state's economic journey, with 423 companies signing MoUs with the Bihar government for a cumulative investment of Rs 1,80,899 crore.

Many major industry players, including Sun Petrochemicals, Ankur Biochem, Captain Steel, Shree Cement, Birla Cement, JK Cement, Dalmia Cement, Haldiram, Supreme Group, and Adani group are ready to invest in Bihar.