America's Krewe, Tampa Florida Based Krewe Of Europa Releases 2025 Parade Schedule

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating St Patrick's Day in Ireland

Celebrating Halloween in Blankenberg Belgium

FECC Flags of Nations Parade in Malta 2024

2025 parade lineup has several major US and international parades

- Craig BachlerTAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Krewe of Europa®, a Tampa Florida based 501c3 social and philanthropy parade organization with members across the United States and throughout Europe has released their confirmed 2025 parade schedule. The Krewe will start the 2025 season with an appearance in the Tampa Florida Gasparilla Parade of Pirates January 25th, 2025. The 2025 Gasparilla Parade will have 26 dignitaries from the Federation of European Carnival Cities appearing with the Krewe of Europa as well as a 25 piece Massive Brass Marching Band from Aruba. "The Krewe is excited to start our 2025 parade season and also bring an international group of participants to the historic Gasparilla Parade" in a statement released by Craig Bachler, President of the Board of Trustees.Additional confirmed parades:.Knights of Sant Yago Illuminated Parade in Ybor City February 8th, 2025..Galway City and Craughwell Ireland St Patrick's Parades March 17th, 2025.Hernando Desoto heritage Parade Bradenton Florida April 26th, 2025.Flambeau Parade in San Antonio Texas May 3rd, 2025.Tivat Montenegro Carnival June 12th, 2025.New York City Halloween Parade October 31st, 2025The krewe will be releasing additional 2025 parades including cities in Europe.Formed in 2018, the Krewe of Europa represents The Age of Discovery, also known as the Age of Exploration and the Great Navigation's, a period in European history from the early 15th century to the early 19th century. This period in history has influenced the start of the new nation. Europa has members representing all 44 European Countries in colorful costumes of each country. The Krewe has members in 17 states and four European Countries with membership growing across the globe. The Krewe is the first and only international traveling parade krewe appearing in parades from Juneau Alaska to Pernik Bulgaria.Every year, the Krewe continues to make history as they travel to destinations across the globe. The Krewe of Europa is a member of the FECC (Federation of European Carnival Cities), the largest association of its type with over 500 members across Europe, Caribbean and parts of the America's. In 2024, the Krewe appeared in front of an estimated audience of 3 million live spectators and an additional 5 million television viewers.To request Europa to appear in a specific event or learn more about membership, visit .

Boston 2024 St Patrick's Parade

