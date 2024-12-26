UN assistance budget decreases amid developing international hunger

(MENAFN) The United Nations is struggling to meet its fundraising targets for humanitarian aid, even as global hunger continues to rise. According to Reuters, over 100 million people worldwide are expected to miss out on essential aid in 2024 due to a shortfall in funding. Despite the urgent need, the UN’s fundraising efforts have only secured 46% of the $49.6 billion needed for next year’s humanitarian budget, marking the second consecutive year of falling short. This has forced organizations like the World Food Program (WFP) to cut rations and limit eligibility for aid.



UN officials estimate that up to 307 million people will require humanitarian assistance in 2025, up from 282 million in 2023. However, with only partial funding available, the UN has had to scale back its support for those in dire need. Tom Fletcher, the UN’s emergency relief coordinator, acknowledged the difficult situation, stating, “We have been forced to scale back appeals to those in most dire need.”



The bulk of the UN’s humanitarian funds come from just a few major donors, including the US, Germany, and the European Commission. Together, these countries accounted for more than half of the total aid raised from 2020 to 2024. However, there are growing concerns that the US, under its incoming administration, may reduce its contributions. Germany has already slashed its aid budget by $500 million for 2024 and could reduce it further in 2025 due to competing financial demands, particularly related to the war in Ukraine.



Critics have pointed out that emerging powers like China and India, which have the financial capacity to contribute more, are not doing enough. India, for instance, spent $75 million on its lunar mission in 2023, while China hosted the Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, many US donations come with strict conditions and limitations, sometimes leading to inefficiencies and corruption in aid distribution, particularly in countries like Ethiopia and Sudan.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had previously proposed reforms to the aid funding system, suggesting a fee-based model similar to that used for peacekeeping operations. However, the idea was rejected by major donor countries, which preferred the current structure. With the global humanitarian crisis deepening, experts warn that unless additional funding is secured, millions will continue to suffer without the support they need.

