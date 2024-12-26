King Charles takes away from chocolate maker royal warrant

(MENAFN) King Charles has revoked Cadbury's royal warrant, meaning the renowned chocolate brand can no longer display the royal coat of arms on its products or marketing. The royal warrant, awarded to companies supplying goods or services to the royal family, had been held by Cadbury for 170 years, with the brand reportedly favored by Queen Victoria.



Cadbury was notably absent from the updated list of 386 warrant holders published by Buckingham Palace, though no explanation was provided for its removal, nor for the other 100 companies that lost their warrants. While Cadbury remains a beloved British brand, it has been owned by US-based Mondelez International since 2010.



A spokesperson for Mondelez expressed disappointment over losing the warrant but respected the decision. Despite the loss, they emphasized Cadbury's enduring popularity in the UK. There has been speculation that the royal family's decision could relate to geopolitical pressures, as companies like Mondelez faced calls to sever ties with Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. However, the situation remains unclear, as some of Mondelez's other subsidiaries still hold royal warrants.

