Russia, Pakistan plan on launching first straight railway line

(MENAFN) Russia and Pakistan are set to launch their first direct freight rail link next year, aimed at boosting trade between the two countries, according to Pakistani Energy Awais Leghari. The first trial runs are scheduled for March 2025, with the inaugural cargo train expected to depart from Russia by the end of the month.



This new rail route will bypass Afghanistan, running through Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran, as part of the eastern branch of the International North-South Corridor (INSTC), a 7,200-kilometer multi-modal transit system designed to link Russia, Central Asia, Europe, India, and Iran. The new rail connection is expected to significantly reduce travel time and costs, enhancing trade between Russia and Pakistan.



Leghari highlighted the potential of the North-South Corridor to provide a safer alternative to the Suez Canal for global trade, particularly in light of shifting markets in China, Southeast Asia, and the Persian Gulf. Additionally, talks are underway to establish direct air travel between the two nations, with both sides expressing strong interest in finalizing the agreement soon.



The ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation reflect the growing trade ties between Russia and Pakistan, with bilateral trade currently valued at around $1 billion.

