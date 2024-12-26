Hungarian Premier suggests two scenarios for end of Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has outlined two potential scenarios for the resolution of the Ukraine conflict, predicting that the war will end by 2025, either through successful peace negotiations or the defeat of one of the warring parties. In an interview with Magyar Nemzet published on Tuesday, Orban emphasized that Hungary has managed to withstand the economic challenges posed by the Ukraine crisis, while many other EU countries have struggled. He expressed optimism for Hungary's economic recovery in 2025, forecasting strong growth and a shift from a "war policy" to a "policy of peace."



Orban, a staunch critic of Western military aid to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, suggested that the country is well-prepared for the future, highlighting the anticipated return of economic success. Regarding the conflict, Orban did not specify which side he believed could be "destroyed" by 2025, noting Russia's current battlefield advantage and Ukraine's ongoing efforts to secure more support from the U.S. under President-elect Donald Trump.



In response to Orban's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's willingness to pursue diplomatic solutions but criticized Ukraine for refusing to negotiate, leading Russia to continue its military operations toward achieving its goals. Peskov emphasized that the situation on the ground is progressing according to Moscow's objectives.



Orban, who has been a supporter of Trump, expressed confidence that the incoming U.S. president would play a key role in facilitating a peace deal to end the conflict.

