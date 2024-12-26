Orban says EU in denial regarding loss in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has criticized the European Union for its refusal to acknowledge the reality of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, accusing EU leaders of being in denial about the failure of their strategy. In a Sunday interview with broadcaster M1, Orban argued that the EU's continued military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are prolonging the war without achieving meaningful results.



Orban pointed to Russia's recent military successes in the Donbass region, including the capture of strategic towns like Avdeevka and Ugledar, and their proximity to seizing Kurakhovo. "The reality is that Ukraine is not winning on the battlefield," he said, emphasizing that EU leaders are living in a "self-created bubble" and refusing to accept the war cannot be won in the way they envision.



The Hungarian leader also claimed that EU sanctions, intended to weaken Russia, have backfired, causing more harm to European economies than to Russia. "The sanctions have failed," Orban said, noting that instead of crippling Russia, they have only weakened Europe.



Orban has consistently disagreed with the EU's stance on the war, calling for immediate peace talks and arguing that negotiations are the only viable path forward. He warned that Ukraine's defeat is becoming more likely, and the longer the war continues, the worse the situation will be for Europe as a whole.



Despite facing criticism from other EU leaders, Orban remains firm in his position. "Hungary will stand for peace and the interests of its people," he said, stressing that diplomacy should be prioritized over the belief in a military victory.

