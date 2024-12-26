American Airlines removes grounding of trips

(MENAFN) American grounded all of its flights in the United States on Tuesday due to a “technical issue,” leading to widespread disruption during one of the busiest periods of the year. The ground stop, which lasted for several hours, initially affected millions of passengers.



In a statement, the Administration (FAA) confirmed that the airline had requested the halt for all flights. American Airlines later acknowledged the issue, stating that it was a technical problem affecting all of its flights. The airline's social media team responded to customer queries, explaining that technicians were working to resolve the issue but could not provide an exact timeframe for when flights would resume.



Video footage posted on social media showed passengers waiting in crowded airport gate areas, with one employee announcing, “Our system is down.”



The timing of the disruption was particularly problematic, as the Christmas and New Year holiday period is a peak travel season. According to Airlines for America, an industry trade group, approximately 54 million passengers are expected to fly in the U.S. between December 19 and January 6, a 6% increase from the previous year.

MENAFN26122024000045015687ID1109032155