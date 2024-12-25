Argentina’S Military Renaissance In 2024: A Year Of Strategic Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's underwent a remarkable transformation in 2024, shedding years of neglect and underfunding.



President Javier Milei's administration kickstarted a comprehensive modernization program, aiming to restore the country's military capabilities and international standing.



The Argentine Air Force (FAA) made headlines with its of 24 F-16A/B Block 15 MLU fighters from Denmark, marking the country's largest arms purchase in history.



This deal revived Argentina 's supersonic fighter capabilities, dormant since 2015. The FAA also bolstered its transport fleet with a C-130H Hercules and two Embraer ERJ-140 LR aircraft, significantly enhancing its tactical reach.



Naval forces saw similar upgrades. The Navy acquired four P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft from Norway and signed a letter of intent for three French Scorpene-class submarines.







These additions aim to modernize Argentina's maritime defense capabilities. The Army received five TAM 2CA2 tanks, initiating a five-year program to upgrade 74 tanks.



Its aviation branch acquired a Diamond DA-62MPP aircraft and two Bell 407GXi helicopters, improving reconnaissance and high-altitude operations.

Argentina's Strategic Shifts

Argentina's presence in Antarctica strengthened with successful Saab 340 aircraft deployments to various bases. The Navy resumed fixed-wing operations in the region after a 51-year hiatus, reinforcing the country's commitment to its Antarctic territories.



On the international stage, Argentina took bold steps to align with global partners. The country formally requested to become a NATO global partner and joined the Combined Maritime Forces.



It also strengthened its ties with NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence. These moves signal Argentina's desire to play a more active role in global security affairs.



The government also intensified its focus on combating drug trafficking, deploying armed forces to provide logistical support in security operations. This decision sparked debates about the military's role in internal security matters.



Argentina's participation in multinational military exercises, including Unitas LXV and Cruzeiro do Sul, further demonstrated its commitment to improving interoperability with allied forces.



This year of transformation highlights Argentina's determination to modernize its military and reintegrate into the international community.



Despite economic challenges, the country has made significant strides in enhancing its defense capabilities and global partnerships, potentially reshaping its role in regional and global security dynamics.

