Kellogg On Russia's Massive Attack On Ukraine: US Is Committed To Peace

Donald Trump's candidate for the post of US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, has condemned Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine today.

He wrote about this on social media, Ukrinform reports.

“Christmas should be a time of peace, yet Ukraine was brutally attacked on Christmas Day. Launching large-scale missile and drone on the day of the Lord's birth is wrong. The world is closely watching actions on both sides. The U.S. is more resolved than ever to bring peace to the region,” he wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 25, the Russian invaders launched a combined attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of imitators.

In total, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down 55 Russian cruise missiles, four guided missiles and 54 drones.

Kellogg recently said that US President-elect Donald Trump wants a just, sustainable, secure peace in Ukraine. In January, Kellogg plans to visit Kyiv and several other European capitals.

