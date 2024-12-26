Energy Ministry Reviews 2024 Progress On Business Environment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On December 25, the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings, led by the of Energy, held a report-style meeting in the format of the working group "Connection to Electricity Networks," focusing on the results of 2024, Azernews reports.

The head of the working group, Deputy of Energy Samir Valiyev, opened the meeting, presented the issues on the agenda, and emphasized the importance of the achievements in the relevant field during the current year. He also highlighted the effective implementation of upcoming tasks to strengthen the position of our country in international rankings.

In his speech, Vusal Shikhaliyev, the head of the Commission Secretariat, stated: "The reforms carried out in the field of electricity network connections and the electronic services introduced have positively impacted the convenience of the business environment and contributed to the improvement of international ratings in this area. Further strengthening these achievements and continuing improvements in new directions are key priorities moving forward."

Ramil Yusifov, the First Deputy Chairman of "Azerishiq" OJSC, discussed the digitization and optimization measures implemented in the field of electricity network connections. He noted that these efforts will be expanded next year, and regular communication with both entrepreneurs and the general public will continue.

As per the meeting agenda, information was presented on the status of measures designed to further improve the business environment in the Road Map for 2024, focusing on the "Utility Services (Electricity)" indicator in the World Bank's "Business Ready" report. The draft Road Map for 2025 was also discussed, and the measures planned for further optimization of the electricity connection process were analyzed in detail by the participants.

In line with the Intensive Communication Plan, the meeting reviewed measures implemented to ensure transparency in the process of connecting to electricity networks and to increase entrepreneurs' awareness in this field.

The meeting also addressed the diagnostic document on responses to expert inquiries related to the "Utility Services (Electricity)" indicator.

Finally, proposals and recommendations regarding the execution of upcoming tasks were evaluated by representatives from the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, "Azerenerji" OJSC, "Azerishiq" OJSC, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, and the Energy Regulatory Agency.