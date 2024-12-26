Energy Ministry Reviews 2024 Progress On Business Environment

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
On December 25, the Commission on Business Environment and
International Ratings, led by the Ministry of Energy, held a
report-style meeting in the video conference format of the working
group "Connection to Electricity supply Networks," focusing on the
results of 2024, Azernews reports.
The head of the working group, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir
Valiyev, opened the meeting, presented the issues on the agenda,
and emphasized the importance of the achievements in the relevant
field during the current year. He also highlighted the effective
implementation of upcoming tasks to strengthen the position of our
country in international rankings.
In his speech, Vusal Shikhaliyev, the head of the Commission
Secretariat, stated: "The reforms carried out in the field of
electricity network connections and the electronic services
introduced have positively impacted the convenience of the business
environment and contributed to the improvement of international
ratings in this area. Further strengthening these achievements and
continuing improvements in new directions are key priorities moving
forward."
Ramil Yusifov, the First Deputy Chairman of "Azerishiq" OJSC,
discussed the digitization and optimization measures implemented in
the field of electricity network connections. He noted that these
efforts will be expanded next year, and regular communication with
both entrepreneurs and the general public will continue.
As per the meeting agenda, information was presented on the
status of measures designed to further improve the business
environment in the Road Map for 2024, focusing on the "Utility
Services (Electricity)" indicator in the World Bank's "Business
Ready" report. The draft Road Map for 2025 was also discussed, and
the measures planned for further optimization of the electricity
connection process were analyzed in detail by the participants.
In line with the Intensive Communication Plan, the meeting
reviewed measures implemented to ensure transparency in the process
of connecting to electricity networks and to increase
entrepreneurs' awareness in this field.
The meeting also addressed the diagnostic document on responses
to expert inquiries related to the "Utility Services (Electricity)"
indicator.
Finally, proposals and recommendations regarding the execution
of upcoming tasks were evaluated by representatives from the
Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport, the State Committee for Urban Planning
and Architecture, "Azerenerji" OJSC, "Azerishiq" OJSC, the Small
and Medium Business Development Agency, and the Energy Regulatory
Agency.
MENAFN26122024000195011045ID1109031728
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.