Shruti Haasan Speaks On Parents Kamal Haasan, Sarika's Divorce: 'It Hurts'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shruti Haasan, who is Kamal Haasan and Sarika's eldest daughter, spoke up about how her parent's separation impacted her thought process. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she alleged that her parents' divorce made her realise the value of independence.

Shruti was born in 1985, three years before Kamal and Sarika tied the knot. The couple welcomed another child - Akshara, after their marriage. Akshara Haasan, who has appeared in Tamil and Hindi films , debuted in the cinema as an with the comedy drama Shamitabh.

Sarika raised both her daughters after her divorce with Kamal Haasan. Actor-singer Shruti Haasan, drawing from her own experiences, said,“See, I was born in a very beautiful family. Artistic, intelligent parents, and by the grace of God, lots of comforts."

Reflecting on her parents' divorce, she added,“But I have seen the other side of it as well. When my parents split up, everything changed.” Discussing how her parents' separation influenced her understanding of financial independence, she noted,“That's when I realised the value of financial independence, personality dependent independence.”

Highlighting its role in shaping her views, she mentioned that being a daughter and seeing her mother walk out of a marriage taught her an important lesson, "on why it is important for a woman to be independent.”

She described the emotional pain that accompanies such separations and said that it impacted her parents also.“It hurts. Not only the children but parents feel the pain, too. This is a normal part of many homes today," Pinkvilla quoted 38-year-old Bollywood actress as saying. Sharing an insight, Shruti Haasan said that there are homes where parents stay together for the sake of society and suggested that there is more pain in those homes because it is hidden.