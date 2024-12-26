Tesla issues recall for 700,000 automobiles in US over tire pressure monitoring issue

(MENAFN) Tesla is recalling 700,000 in the United States due to a defect in the tire pressure monitoring system, which could increase the risk of accidents, according to a news agency, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).



The recall impacts several models, including the 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y, the NHTSA stated in a Thursday release.



The safety agency explained that the tire pressure monitoring system may fail to consistently display a low-pressure warning light between drive cycles, potentially compromising vehicle safety.



Tesla announced plans to resolve the issue through a free software update, with notification letters to owners scheduled to be mailed by February 15, 2025.



This is the seventh recall involving the Cybertruck in 2023. Previous recalls included one in November affecting 2,400 units due to a defective component causing power loss, and another in June involving nearly 12,000 vehicles over windshield wiper malfunctions that hindered visibility.

