Squid Game 2 Release Today: Check When And Where To Watch Popular Netflix Web Series In India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The popular web series Squid Game is all set to launch its second season on Thursday, December 26. It will be released at different times depending on the different time zones around the world for maximum reach.

Indians took to social on Wednesday at midnight as they could not find the new season of the game show-based series.



On Wednesday, the Netflix India profile teased the fans and reconfirmed the India release time.



“Say no to spoilers, tumhe 456 billion won ki kasam. Watch Squid Game Season 2 out 26 December only on Netflix,” said the entertainment platform in an Instagram post.



According to the creator of the web series, unlike the show's first season, which had nine episodes, Squid Game Season 2 will feature seven. This reduced episode count is because Seasons 2 and 3 are being developed together.

Squid Game 2 When and Where to Watch?

Indian fans can stream their favourite Squid Game 2 exclusively on the entertainment platform Netflix on Thursday, December 26, from 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) onwards.



The Korean web series will be available to stream in multiple languages with subtitles for its diverse global audience.



What about Squid Game Season 3?

The streaming platform also gave confirmation on the release of Season 3 of the fan-favourite web series Squid Game. They disclosed that the next season will be released in the year 2025, but an exact date is yet to be announced, Mint reported earlier.



According to the report, the post-production process of the third season is still underway.



“I originally envisioned seasons 2 and 3 as a single story. That's how I wrote it. But in the process, it came out to be too many episodes. So I thought it'd be better to divide it into two,” Hwang Dong-hyuk told the news portal Entertainment Weekly. Hwang Dong-hyuk is the creator of the popular web series.

