DWP Insider Reveals The Top 25 Wedding Destinations For 2025 From Around The World

DWP Insider is a luxury wedding platform that showcases the best in elite destination weddings, and is a one-stop-shop for all things destination weddings. The platform that receives an average of 2.5 million visits annually, is an editorial extension of the DWP, known as the world's largest B2B platform for destination weddings.

DWP Insider has curated a list of the top 25 Trending the Wedding Destinations for 2025. The top 25 locations are known for their luxury, picturesque settings, and unique appeal for couples seeking extraordinary wedding experiences. UAE cities Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Ras Al Khaimah have made it to the list!

The UAE scores as the ultimate wedding destination, for luxury, iconic venues, and exceptional hospitality. Fromskyline and beaches tos cultural charm ands mountains, options include glamorous resorts, private islands, and historic venues. Leading global wedding planners such as Vicky Rahmic of Vicky Rahmic Weddings & Events in Australia, Timmy Kader of 1SW Events in UK and even Anjali Tolani, the AVP Weddings at Tamarind Global India deem UAE as a leading popular choice for destination weddings.





A nearby destination in Arabia in the running now is, which exudes timeless romance and mystique according to the survey.rose-red city, the stunning desert of, and the therapeutic waters of theprovide a blend of history, culture, natural beauty and breathtaking backdrops that is perfect for destination weddings. Combining these features and taking the lead in Jordan is. Its rich cultural heritage, stunning coastal landscapes, and renowned hospitality have positioned Jordan as a top-tier location for luxury weddings and events globally. The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Jordan Tourism Board have already announced that the 11th Annual Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress will take place in Aqaba, Jordan, from October 7 to 9, 2025.

Countries in the Indian sub-continent are also on the 'rising and emerging destinations' list. Known as the“Pearl of the Indian Ocean,”captures hearts with its exotic beaches, verdant tea plantations, and rich traditions. Options range from beachside ceremonies to colonial-style hill country celebrations. And the destination is also set to be the host for the, an event that is a modern ultra-luxurious twist to the DWP Congress taking place from April 9-11 2025.

remains a timeless favourite for weddings, celebrated for its royal grandeur and cultural richness.majestic palaces offer regal backdrops,serene backwaters provide picturesque settings, and modern venues incater to contemporary elegance. Blending opulence, tradition, and vibrant culture, Indian weddings promise unforgettable celebrations steeped in heritage.

in the Indian Ocean is listed in the top 25 destinations too. A universal favourite for couples across the globe, its tropical weather, gorgeous sunsets, clear skies, luxurious resorts, and the endless sea appeal as a wedding and honeymoon destination.

offer captivating experiences beyond the renowned spots.enchants with cliffside venues, lush landscapes, and spiritual ambience.remains a favourite with tropical beaches and vibrant nightlife.

Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia,offers stunning landscapes, lush greenery, pristine waters, rich culture, and exceptional hospitality, making it a top wedding destination. Wedding experts like Cyrielle Mohara believe that the magnetism of Turkey will continue to entice couples in 2025.are all serene and lovely options in the running.

continues to be a timeless favourite for destination weddings, offering an array of enchanting settings likeromantic Amalfi Coast, alongside the picturesque vineyards of Tuscany. Celeb couples such as John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma and many others have sworn byfor their dreamy nuptials.

stands out with the timeless charm ofembodying sophistication and romance. Micheline Diab, Founder of Giritaly, also feelswill continue to trend as a hot wedding destination in 2025.

is one of those destinations that has been a wedding couple favourite and will continue to be for many more wedding seasons to come. Royal British venues, and the iconic cityscape including famous landmarks like the Big Ben and London Eye makea great option andenchants with ever popular iconic island

is emerging as a premier wedding destination, blending culture, natural beauty, and luxury.vineyards and wildlife reserves captivate couples.boasts of crystal-clear lagoons and luxury resorts, making it an ideal wedding destination.

in Central America is listed among the top destinations with four enticing locations –getting the attention of wedding planners from all over the globe

Included in new and emerging destinations are many across. Destinations insuch asare also on the 2025 list of new places to consider.

“Destination weddings have become an expression of individuality and culture, with couples seeking destinations that resonate with their personal stories and values, and through this exclusively curated list it would be helpful not only for couples but also for wedding planners and suppliers who can stay up to date with the pulse of the destination wedding market. In 2025 the DWP Congress will mark its 11th year and as our continued endeavour, we will put in our best to deliver experiences that the industry will cherish and grow for years to come.”

