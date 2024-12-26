Russian Drones Strike Ukrainian Market, Injuring Eight Village Captured In East
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Russian drone attack on the central market in the Ukrainian town of Nikopol injured eight on Thursday morning, local authorities said.
Seven of those injured were hospitalized after the strike damaged multiple stalls at the market, Dnipropetrovsk governor Serhiy Lysak wrote via the Telegram messaging app.
The drone strike comes after Russia's Christmas Day attack on the country's energy system killed one person in the region.
The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that it shot down 20 drones out of 31 launched by Russia overnight.
Of the 31 drones, 11 "imitator drones" did not reach their targets due to active engagement from the Ukrainian military, it added.
