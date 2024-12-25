‘No One Will Regret My Signing’: Mbappe’S Reported Message To Real Madrid President Perez

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid (Spain), Dec 25 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe roared back to form during Real Madrid's 4-2 win over Sevilla on the weekend. The Frenchman, who has struggled since joining Los Blancos, spoke to president Florentino Perez about his struggles and vowed to bounce back.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Marca, Mbappe assured Perez, who was a long-time advocate and key in bringing the Frenchman to Spain, that he would adapt to the team and make necessary changes.

“No one at will regret my signing,” Mbappe was quoted as saying by Marca.

The 25-year-old remained true to his word as it took him only 10 minutes to score a screamer against the tough opposition. He went on to receive the Man of the Match honour for his impressive performance.

“I can score a lot more, I know I have a lot more to give. The last few games I've played better, I took a lot of positives from the Bilbao game. I missed a penalty and I realised at that moment I had to give my all for this shirt and play with my personality.

“I ask for only good things for all Real Madrid supporters and their families. Good things in my personal life because that's the most important thing. As a player, may it be better than 2024. Many titles, many performances like today's and to enjoy playing for Real Madrid," Mbappe told Real Madrid TV after the game.

The win over Sevilla, and Barcelona's loss against Atletico, saw the side move past their Catalonian rivals in the La Liga table heading into the winter break. Mbappe has now scored 10 goals in 16 league games and will be instrumental in the side's domestic and European campaign ahead of the break.