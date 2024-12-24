Bitget Partners With Duitnow For Zero-Fee Transactions And 50,000 BGB Christmas Giveaway

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 25th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced a special Christmas in collaboration with DuitNow . The campaign, running from December 24, 2024, at 6:00 PM to January 7, 2025, at 6:00 PM (UTC+8), offers new users the opportunity to transfer assets with zero fees and compete for a shared prize pool of 50,000 BGB.







Activity Overview

This promotion is exclusively available for new users who have not previously made transactions through DuitNow. During the promotion period, participants can buy cryptocurrency assets in any amount using the third-party DuitNow payment method. Zero transaction fees are applicable until December 31, 2024, at 6:00 PM (UTC+8). Eligible users will receive 1 BGB for completing their first third-party transaction during this period.

Promotion Details



Eligibility : New users completing their first DuitNow transactions during the promotion period.

Rewards :

Zero fees on transactions until December 31 at 6:00 PM (UTC+8).

A shared prize pool of 50,000 BGB to be distributed to eligible participants. Reward Distribution : Rewards will be distributed 15 days after the promotion concludes.

Terms and Conditions

Participants must register for the promotion through their main account using the provided registration button and complete identity verification Only new users who make their first transactions through DuitNow are eligible.Bitget will disqualify users engaging in wash trading, bulk account registrations, self-dealing, or any actions suggestive of market manipulation.Bitget retains the right to amend, change, or cancel the promotion without prior notice and holds the final interpretation of the promotion terms.

For further assistance, participants are encouraged to contact

