4Th Test: Andy Pycroft Becomes Fourth Match Referee To Officiate In Hundred Men’S Tests

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Dec 26 (IANS) In the ongoing Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Ground (MCG), former Zimbabwe captain Andy Pycroft has become just the fourth person to officiate in 100 men's Test matches as a match referee.

Pycroft, who made 152 runs in three Tests and amassed 220 runs from 20 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1983 to 1992, joins an exclusive club featuring Ranjan Madugalle (225 times), Jeff Crowe (125 times) and Chris Broad (123 times) to have achieved this unique landmark as a match referee.

“It has been a great honour and pleasure being on the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees over the years, and to have been afforded the opportunity to officiate all over the world, embracing different cultures.”

“I would like to thank the ICC for its support, my fellow Match Officials, past and present, for their professionalism and friendship, and my wife, Karen, and my family, for their encouragement and tolerance. It has been a rewarding journey, and I have treasured every moment of it,” he said in an ICC statement.

Pycroft, who played for Zimbabwe in the ODI World Cups of 1983, 1987 and 1992, has also officiated in 238 Men's ODIs, 174 Men's T20Is and 21 Women's T20Is since 2009.“I would like to congratulate Andy as he passes this amazing milestone – a century of Test matches as an ICC Match Referee.”

“As an experienced member of our Elite Panel, he steadfastly leverages his understanding of cricket to protect and improve the game. Andy is respected by players and peers alike, and we are fortunate to have him on our team,” said Sean Easey, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees.

Before being a match referee, Pycroft had stints in administration, managing Zimbabwe U19 team and coaching the senior men's team.