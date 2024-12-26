'Mrityu Koop' Found In Sambhal, Locals Claim Lord Brahma Connection

(MENAFN- IANS) Sambhal, Dec 26 (IANS) Authorities in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, unearthed another ancient well on Thursday, about 200 meters from the disputed Shahi Jama Masjid, adding to the region's historical intrigue.

This discovery comes just days after a stepwell and a tunnel were found during an excavation in the nearby Chandausi area, sparking renewed interest in the area's heritage.

The newly discovered well, located near the Sarathal outpost in Sambhal Sadar, was found within a Hindu settlement. The municipal team is currently removing soil from the site to facilitate further excavation.

Locals have identified the well as "Mrityu Koop," a structure they claim is mentioned in ancient scriptures and is one of 19 wells created by Lord Brahma.

"Until about 20 years ago, this well had water, and people used to bathe here before visiting the nearby Mrityunjay Mahadev temple for prayers," a local resident stated.

Another resident attributed the revival of the site to the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath-led government, expressing gratitude for the administration's commitment to preserving cultural and historical heritage.

"Earlier, we used to come here, and people used to fetch water from the well. We have seen this ourselves. However, due to certain circumstances and indifference, people stopped using it. But now, with the efforts of the administration and the Yogi government, which is working on the revival of our heritage, we express our sincere gratitude," he said.

Residents have also claimed that the well is referenced in the Puranas, with many recalling that it was a key part of rituals at the nearby Harihar temple.

This find follows the earlier discovery of the ruins of an ancient Banke Bihari temple in the same neighbourhood. Historians and local elders believe the recent excavations are uncovering relics from a bygone era, highlighting the area's historical and cultural importance.

Excavation and beautification efforts are expected to continue, with plans underway to restore and preserve the site.

Residents and historians alike have expressed enthusiasm for these discoveries, viewing them as a crucial step in reviving Sambhal's rich heritage.