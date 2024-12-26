Moi Issues Alert On Property Rental Online Scams

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: The of Interior (MoI) has once again called on the public to always verify the source of any advertisement posted before engaging or dealing with them.

Posting on their official X account yesterday, MoI specifically warned that people should always verify the of offers promoted online for renting residential properties or recreational facilities at unusually low prices.

“Avoid falling victim to fraud through fake advertisements. For your safety: Always verify the legitimacy of offers promoted online for renting residential properties or recreational facilities at unusually low prices. If you suspect fraudulent activity, contact the Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department via the Metrash app or Email: [email protected] ,” the MoI's X post read.

MoI has, from time to time, been issuing crucial warnings to the public about the dangers of fraudulent online advertisements and posts.

As digital platforms continue to evolve, cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting these spaces to deceive individuals, particularly through fake advertisements for residential properties and recreational facilities offered at unrealistically low prices.

These announcements from MoI underscore the importance of vigilance when engaging with online offers.

MoI has continuously advised residents and citizens to carefully verify the legitimacy of any promotional content they come across on social media, websites, or other online platforms.

Fraudsters often use these tactics to lure unsuspecting victims into financial scams, exploiting their trust and interest in attractive deals.

Generally, posts that promise extravagant rewards, such as winning a car, expensive gadgets, or large sums of money, which often come with minimal effort required, like sharing the post or clicking a link, are often designed to lure users into a trap.

The public is encouraged to always question posts that seem too good to be true, and they should verify information through reliable sources and use available tools to enhance their online safety.

To combat this growing concern, the MoI recommends verifying details through official channels or trusted sources before committing to any transaction.

They urge the public to refrain from sharing sensitive personal or financial information without ensuring the authenticity of the parties involved.

The Ministry's Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department is actively working to address this issue.

Victims or individuals suspecting fraudulent activity are encouraged to report such incidents immediately.

The Ministry provides multiple avenues for reporting, including the Metrash app and a dedicated email address, [email protected] .

This proactive approach reflects Qatar's commitment to safeguarding its residents and fostering a secure digital environment.

By spreading awareness about such fraudulent schemes, the Ministry aims to prevent potential financial losses and ensure that the community remains informed about evolving cyber threats.

The MoI also reminds citizens and residents to stay updated with advisories and guidelines through their official platforms, such as social media and their website.

This collective effort between the authorities and the public is essential to combating cybercrime and maintaining trust in online transactions.

As Qatar continues its digital transformation, the MoI's timely reminder serves as a call to action for everyone to exercise caution and responsibility in their online engagements.