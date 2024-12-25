QRCS Provides Aid To Blockaded Families In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Amid a 60-day blockade of North Gaza Governorate, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has successfully deployed a humanitarian convoy with 30,000 meals to the northern part of Gaza.

It is one of a few trucks to enter this area, as international efforts failed to deliver food supplies there for more than a month, according to a report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

At the same time, QRCS office in Gaza is distributing another 30,000 meals in Gaza City for people and medical professionals at several hospitals and medical care stations.

Regarding the new intervention, Dr. Akram Nassar, head of QRCS office in Gaza, stated that it is being implemented in coordination with partners, with the aim of supporting food security and alleviating the humanitarian suffering of about 75,000 people in northern Gaza.

QRCS, he added, intensified its relief efforts in Gaza City, as more than 100,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) had to move from the north to the city, according to UN reports.

Dr. Nassar said that QRCS, in coordination with partners, continued to implement multiple humanitarian interventions, including hot meals, food parcels, and shelter supplies, to stand by more than two million Palestinians and alleviate the suffering of the population, in the face of deteriorating humanitarian conditions and the cold winter, which has negative implications for displaced families at IDP shelters/destinations.