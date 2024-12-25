Bus Accident Near Bhimtal Claims Four Lives, Uttarakhand CM Condoles Deaths

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttarakhand bus accident : Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami condoled the death of 4 people in the bus accident that occurred near Bhimtal on Wednesday.

"The news of the death of 4 people in the unfortunate bus accident near Bhimtal is extremely heart-rending...The seriously people are being treated at Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani, and a team of doctors from AIIMS Rishikesh has also been sent to Haldwani. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured," PS Dhami wrote on X.

The Uttarakhand roadways bus, carrying 27 passengers, was travelling from Almora to Haldwani when the driver lost control. As a result, the vehicle to plunge into a 1,500-foot deep gorge, officials said.

| Viral videos: Clips of contractual drivers buying alcohol on duty surface online Uttarakhand bus accident: Rescue operations underway

The accident occurred on the Bhimtal-Ranibagh road, after which the police quickly arrived at the scene and began rescue operations, as per multiple reports. The injured passengers were assisted by the police and locals, who used ropes to help them.

Bhowali Circle Officer Sumit Pandey reported that the injured are being taken to the Community Health Centre in Bhimtal, with some in critical condition. The injured are being pulled out of the gorge with the help of ropes, he added, reported PTI.

| What caused Mumbai accident? Sena leader says 'driver panicked and...'

Relief and rescue operations have been launched with the help of locals, and 15 ambulances have arrived from Haldwani to assist, reported PTI.

(more details awaited...)