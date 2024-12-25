Azerbaijan Plane Crash: 39 Dead, 28 Injured In Tragic Accident. Check Key Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hours after the horrific crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer ERJ-190 flight in Kazakhstan's Aqtau city, the news agency AFP reported that 28 people had survived the initial impact, wherein 21 people, including an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old teen, were hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's of Emergencies said 39 died in the crash. According to details, the Azerbaijan flight was carrying 62 and five crew, and was flying from Baku to Russia's Grozny.

The report further mentioned that the crash was slated to be caused by fog, which caused it to be re-routed to Aqtau, around 1800 km away. After the flight approached Aqtau International Airport, an unspecified crisis triggered an emergency landing request, but it never landed.

Some reports claim a flock of birds hit the flight, which led to the damage of one engine. Despite the pilots tried to regain speed and altitude, they failed. The flight crashed around three km from the airport.

What did the Kazakh Transport Ministry say?

According to the Kazakh Transport Ministry, the flight had 62 passengers and five crew members onboard. Of these, 37 were from Azerbaijan, six were from Kazakhstan, three were from Kyrgyzstan, and 16 were from Russia. However, 39 died, and 28 survived.

Several videos of the crash, one posted by BNO News Live, show the flight appears to jerk up and down mid-air a few times before it all went wrong.

In a two-and-a-half minute video, posted by the BNO News Live, 36 seconds were more horrific where the plane goes into a steep dive, bursts into flames, and breaks into pieces. the flight even went up and down before crashing.

Other videos posted by Kazakh's ORDA news agency showed some survivors being helped out from under the wreckage and similar tales.

After the crash , Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev cut short a visit to Russia. His wife and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, who is also the country's first Vice President, said she was "deeply saddened by the news of the tragic loss of lives in the plane crash near Aktau".

With agency inputs.