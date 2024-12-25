K'taka: Cong Names Centenary Event 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution' Convention

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 25 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the upcoming public gathering on December 27 on the occasion of the centenary celebration is named "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution".

Speaking at a press at the CPEd school grounds in Belagavi, Shivakumar said, "We have declared this area as Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. On December 26, the Working Committee meeting will be held near Gandhi Well, also known as Pumpa Sarovar. In 1924, during the Belagavi Congress session, Mahatma Gandhi presided over the event. Today, it is a matter of pride that Karnataka's Mallikarjun Kharge holds the same position. Karnataka leaders Gangadhar Deshpande and former PM late Jawahar Lal Nehru, then the Congress General Secretaries, organised that session in Belagavi on an 80-acre ground. Now we are conducting the working committee meeting in the same location."

"Our leaders then led the freedom struggle, guiding the nation, and achieved independence, becoming revered figures. To commemorate this, we have planned these programmes. This is not just a Congress event but an occasion for all. The working committee meeting will discuss the country's direction and how to strengthen it during these challenging times," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"We have invited members of the party's working committee, current and former Chief Ministers from various states, leaders of legislative parties, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, MPs, MLAs, party workers from across the state, and the general public to participate," he added.

"We have collected records of the 1924 session and will release them as a book tomorrow. On December 26 at 10 a.m., Gandhi's statue will be unveiled at Veer Soudha. A photo exhibition will follow. At 10:45 a.m., a Khadi fair will be inaugurated. At 11:15 a.m., I, along with the Chief Minister, will unveil the Gangadhar Deshpande memorial and inaugurate a photo exhibition of his work. At 3 p.m., the working committee meeting will begin, followed by a dinner hosted by the AICC President at 7 p.m.," Shivakumar said.

On December 27, at 10.30 a.m., the statue of Gandhi at Suvarna Soudha will be unveiled by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The Chief Minister will preside over the programme, which will be attended by Speaker U.T. Khader and Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, he added.

"Leaders from all parties, local leaders, and all MPs from the state have been invited. Lunch will be hosted by the Chief Minister at noon, followed by a public gathering at 1 p.m.," he said.

"In honour of the centenary of the Belagavi session, the electricity department has beautifully illuminated the city. I urge the people of the state, especially those in the Kittur Karnataka region, to witness this decoration. Electric production began in Shivanasamudra of Karnataka in 1904, and during the 1924 Belagavi session, the city was adorned with lights. We have photographs of those decorations, inspired by the Virupaksha Temple style. Similar decorations have been done this time," Shivakumar added.

"Seva Dal activists will honourably lead the Congress Working Committee members to the venue through a procession. In the meeting, our leaders will deliberate on various issues and make decisions," he said.

"The government and party will celebrate this centenary with the 'Gandhi Bharat' programme throughout the year across the state. Debates will be organised in schools and colleges on Gandhi's principles and values. On October 2, as part of Gandhi Jayanti, we conducted a Gandhi Nadige padayatra and organised a conversation with school children at Vidhana Soudha," he added.

On the agenda of the working committee meeting, Shivakumar said, "Our national leaders will decide the topics on the day of the meeting. A draft committee is currently discussing the agenda."

Asked if the issue of disrespect to Ambedkar would be discussed, he added, "The convention on December 27 is named 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution.'"

Regarding his visit to the Police Commissioner's office, Shivakumar said, "The Home Minister and I visited the Police Commissioner's office. More than 3,000 police officers will ensure security. We discussed traffic control and parking arrangements."

On the arrival details of Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, he added, "We will provide their arrival details shortly. Accommodations have been arranged at the Circuit House and other locations."

Asked about including 'Jai Basava' in the convention's name, the Deputy CM said, "We will consider your suggestion."

Responding to a query about Gandhi's opposition to alcohol and the ban on liquor in the state, he said, "Times have changed. Earlier, people wore Khadi; now, you wear different clothes."

On promoting Khadi, Shivakumar said, "We are organising a Khadi exhibition to encourage its use."

Asked about former CM and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar's accusation of not being invited respectfully to the Gandhi statue unveiling, the Congress leader said, "We can lay a red carpet to his home. The Chief Minister personally invited him. Invitation letters included his name. Instead of criticising this programme, he should first address why his government couldn't respectfully conduct the final rites of Union Minister Suresh Angadi when he died during the previous BJP government."

He added, "If they truly admire Gandhi, let them organise such programmes. We will support them as servants. Congress will celebrate this programme for a year. Let BJP lead one too."

Shivakumar concluded with a strong critique of the BJP, stating, "The BJP cannot claim Gandhi. They lack the history of the freedom struggle, which belongs only to the Congress."