Drug Peddler Arrested With 10 Kgs Of Poppy In Jammu
Date
12/25/2024 6:12:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A drug peddler was arrested here on Wednesday and 10 kgs of poppy was recovered from his possession, officials said.
A Police team, while conducting routine naka checking at Sidhra bridge, intercepted a tanker coming from Nagrota towards Narwal, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The driver of the tanker attempted to evade but was apprehended and 10 kgs of poppy was recovered from the vehicle, they added.
ADVERTISEMENT
The accused has been identified as Kamaljeet Singh, a resident of Gole Gujral Ranjitpura in Jammu.
An FIR has been registered at Nagrota Police Station. The tanker has also been seized, the officials said.
Read Also
Over 150 Booked In 94 NDPS Cases In J&K
Over 5 Kg Of Heroin Seized Near LoC In J&K's Rajouri; 5 Held
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25122024000215011059ID1109029452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.