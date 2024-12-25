Doha Insurance Receives QCB Approval To Open Branch In India
Doha, Qatar: Doha Insurance Group announced that it has received initial approval from Qatar Central bank (QCB) to open a branch under the international insurance office category in Gujarat International financial Tec-City (GIFT City), India.
The branch will engage in reinsurance activities, the Group said in a statement published on the Qatar stock exchange (QSE) website on Wednesday.
Doha Insurance is currently working on completing the necessary procedures and obtaining the required regulatory approvals for this new project from QCB and the other regulatory and supervisory authorities in the Republic of India, the statement read.
