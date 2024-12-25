Kuwait National Guard Undersec. Discusses Join Military Coop. With UAE Military Attachأ©

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of Kuwait National Guard Lieutenant General Eng. Hashem Al-Rifai discussed on Wednesday with UAE's Military Attachأ© to Kuwait, Colonel Mohammad Al-Muhairi, issues of common interest and ways to enhance military cooperation. In a press statement, the National Guard said that Al-Rifai received Al-Muhairi on Wednesday at the National Guard HQ, in the presence of the Assistant for Operations and Training at the National Guard Major General Dr. Faleh Shuja'a, and Commander of Protection and Reinforcement Major General Hamad Ahmad. (end) ohk

