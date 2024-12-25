Kuwait Univ. Comes 1St Locally, 550Th Globally In Supporting Sustainability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait University came in the first place locally and 550th globally in the third edition of the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2025.

The ranking included 1,744 universities around the world, focusing on their measures to deal with international environmental, social and governance issues. This year's edition included 343 extra universities, compared to the last edition.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Acting Vice President for Planning at Kuwait University said the achievement is part of the universitiy's efforts to follow sustainability standards and environment protection measures, adding that Sabah Al-Salem University City was previously designated as a Healthy City by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The university also excels in scientific research in environement, social and economic sustainability, following the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in supporting scientific research, he noted. (end)

asa











MENAFN25122024000071011013ID1109029313