NBA Christmas Day Fixtures Hit By Injuries; Lebron, Doncic Among Questionable Stars

Phoenix Suns' guard Devin Booker will be missing out on the clash against the Denver Nuggets with a groin strain and has been ruled out for the third consecutive game. The Suns currently sit in 11th place in the Western with a 14-14 even record.

One of the most awaited games on the calendar, Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors, has also been hit by injury scare, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been listed as questionable for the game.

LeBron recently missed two games due to left foot soreness against the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves and has been put on injury management, with the Lakers not willing to risk any further injury to their star player. Davis, on the other hand, is nursing a shoulder injury. Both stars had played in the Lakers' 114-117 loss against the Detroit Pistons.

The Dallas Mavericks, who are looking to repeat their success from last season, have been a really solid unit and are currently sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference. Star player Luka Doncic, who missed two games last week with an injury to his left heel, had returned for the side's win against the Portland Trail Blazers but is now listed as questionable for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Defending NBA Champions Boston Celtics will be hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden on Thursday (IST) but may be without the services of their star player in Jayson Tatum, after he missed the game against the Orlando Magic on Monday due to an illness.