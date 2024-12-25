Gulfsat Communications Signs Up For Transponder Services On Es'hail-1 With Es'hailsat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Es'hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, is proud to announce that Gulfsat Communications has availed of satellite transponder capacity on Es'hail-1 satellite located at the 25.5° East to provide VSAT services across Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Established in 1995, Gulfsat Communications is a leading Satellite Communications and in the MENA region. As the first Satellite Service Provider in the GCC, Gulfsat specialises in Satellite Communications, Broadcast, and Media Technologies. Gulfsat's headquarters is located in Kuwait, with regional offices through it's subsidiaries. Gulfsat also has international nodes (PoPs) in the US, UK, France, Cyprus, Peru, Kuwait, and Singapore, ensuring a global presence and connectivity.

Es'hailSat provides satellite, broadcast, teleport and managed services from Doha, Qatar and brings to this relationship more than 12 years of experience in catering to broadcasters, telecommunication companies, enterprises, mobility applications and governments across the Middle East and North Africa. Es'hailSat's infrastructure including two satellites at 25.5/26 East together with our 50,000 sqm teleport facility provides reliable and robust connectivity services.

“Es'hailSat is proud to support the growth of Gulfsat Communication's VSAT Network by enabling high speed connectivity via Es'hailSat's satellite coverage across MENA.” said Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, President & CEO at Es'hailSat.

“It is the reliability and flexibility of services offered by us at Es'hailSat - Qatar Satellite Company that connectivity providers like Gulfsat Communications find valuable, and we welcome such customers by continuing to invest in growing our capabilities across all our services.”

“Empowering Gulfsat's market positioning as one of the prime connectivity providers to the oil and gas clients in the MENA region, Gulfsat selected Es'hailSat's satellites to expand its service coverage and offer high-availability service packages to the market,” said Mustafa Murad, Chief Executive Officer at Gulfsat Communications.“We are pleased to expand the business partnership with Es'hailSat as the 1st GCC-based satellite operator and aim to expand the business collaboration to cover new verticals in the near future.”

