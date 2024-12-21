Turkey Arrests And Deports 60 Afghan Refugees

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following a surge in and deportations of Afghan refugees in Turkey, officials have reported that 60 Afghan refugees were detained in the cities of Izmir and Bitlis, with 21 of them deported.

NTV television reported on Friday, December 20, that these refugees were detained over the past week due to“lack of residency documents” and subsequently deported.

Turkish authorities have also arrested three individuals on charges of human trafficking and handed them over to judicial and legal bodies.

The report mentioned that 39 of these refugees were detained in the tourist district of Çeşme in Izmir, with the deportation process for them already underway.

This comes amid a growing trend of arrests and deportations of Afghan refugees in recent months from Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Earlier, the Turkish Coast Guard reported the detention of 60 Afghan refugees, including 27 children, as part of their operations.

According to official statistics, over 300,000 Afghan refugees live in Turkey, many of whom face serious challenges, including arrests, residency restrictions, and forced deportations.

Turkey has intensified its operations targeting Afghan refugees, with officials repeatedly emphasizing their commitment to returning these individuals to their home country.

The plight of Afghan refugees being deported to Afghanistan amid the harsh winter conditions adds another layer of suffering to their already difficult lives. Many return to a country grappling with economic collapse, food insecurity, and political instability, leaving them vulnerable to severe hardship.

International organizations and neighboring countries must urgently address this humanitarian crisis by ensuring that deported refugees receive adequate shelter, food, and medical assistance upon their return to Afghanistan. Collaborative efforts are essential to uphold the dignity and rights of these vulnerable individuals.

