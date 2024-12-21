Fire Country Season 3 Episode 9: Release Date, Time And OTT Streaming Info

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fire Country fans, the wait is almost over. After a brief holiday hiatus, Fire Country Season 3, Episode 9 is set to return on OTT streaming with intense drama and gripping action. If you're wondering when and where you can catch the next episode, we've got all the details. From the release date and time to where you can stream it, here's everything you need to know about Episode 9 of Fire Country Season 3.

Return date after holiday hiatus

Fire Country fans will have to wait a bit longer for the highly anticipated Season 3, Episode 9 on OTT . The show is currently on a break for the holidays, with no new episodes airing through the end of December. However, Fire Country will return with new episodes on Friday (January 31, 2025) at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Where to stream Fire Country Season 3, Episode 9

For those looking to stream the latest episodes, all episodes of Fire Country are available on Paramount+. Season 3, Episode 9 will premiere on the streaming platform on Saturday (February 1, 2025).

How to watch Fire Country live

Fans can watch Fire Country live through CBS with a valid cable login or stream it via services like fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, or YouTube TV, all of which offer free trials for new subscribers.

For those who want to catch up or rewatch earlier seasons, all three seasons of Fire Country are currently streaming on Paramount+.

The upcoming episode promises to continue the intense drama with significant plot developments involving Bode, Camden, and Audrey James.

While the wait for the next episode may be long, the midseason return is expected to bring the same high stakes and action-packed storytelling that has made Fire Country a fan favorite.