'May Monetise Abhinav's Channels For...' Father Of 'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora On Cashing In On His Son's Popularity

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tarun Raj Arora, the father of ten-year-old 'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora, has refuted allegations that he is profiting from his son's social presence. However, he said that Abhinav's channels may be monetised in future.

Abhinav Arora's father Tarun Arora said,“It is possible that Abhinav's channels may be monetised in the future, but only to fund his service-oriented goals. If he wants to serve cows or saints, any revenue generated will go towards service-related activities and not for household expenses.”

Tarun Arora clarified to ANI that none of their social media channels have been monetised, despite being eligible for monetisation for a long time.

"Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube are platforms where social media personalities can earn money. Abhinav has almost one million followers on Instagram, but we haven't monetised any of our channels. While the channels have been eligible for monetisation for some time, we have not activated it," said Abhinav Arora's father.

Tarun Arora stressed that they have no intention or plan to profit from Abhinav's social media platforms.

"We are neither earning money from Abhinav nor do we have any such plans. If we wanted to monetise, we could have done so already and earned significant income. However, none of our channels are monetised to date," added Tarun Arora.

(more to come)