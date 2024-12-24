Global Crash Could Be The Best Time For You To Get Rich, Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Businessman and author of the well-known 'Rich Dad Poor Dad', Robert T. Kiyosaki, on Monday, December 23, warned people about a global economic crash.



In a post on social X, the internationally acclaimed author highlighted that economies like Europe, China, and the United States were facing challenges and asked his followers if there was a possible depression ahead.



“Global crash has started. Europe, China . USA going down. Depression ahead?” said Kiyosaki in his post.



Kiyosaki's post included some personal finance advice as the author highlighted the need to be smart about handling money.

“Please be smarter with your money. Hang on to your job and your money,” he wrote.

He also highlighted his take on the problem with leaders and educators of this world and questioned the point of financial literacy.



"Biggest problem are our leaders and educators. As I have often asked“What did school teach you about money?” said Kiyosaki.

Focusing on the volatility in the markets and economies around the world, Kiyosaki highlighted the importance of assets like gold, silver and now Bitcoin which tend to hold value in times of economic downturns.

“Regardless of which way economy goes, gold, silver, and Bitcoin hold their value. For many people crashes are the best times to get rich. I plan on getting richer. I want you to get richer and smarter too,” he said.

Kiyosaki's post went viral and gathered nearly 1.3 million views on X.



People on social media had mixed reactions to Kiyosaki's take on a possible global crash. Some people called out the author for calling a crash since 2008, and others agreed with his views considering Bitcoin as a digital asset for the future.

“To be fair, you have called 9 of the last 2 recessions,” said Gordon responding to Kiyoskai's post.

Others like Ian Richard Toews supported Kiyosaki's asset selection argument and said,“100% spot on. At this stage #Realmoney, #hardmoney, #soundMoney #Gold and #silver physical or digital #AUX and #AGX is the only way. Thank you for the truths, the globalists are about to bring everything they got against us.”