Cinc Syrskyi Calls For Unity In Prayer For Ukraine's Victory In His Christmas Greeting

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, extended Christmas greetings to Ukrainians, urging them to unite in prayer for victory and a just peace on this day.

He shared his message on social media, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Commander-in-Chief directed special and warmest wishes to Ukrainian Christian soldiers, who are celebrating Christmas not with their families but on the frontlines, defending against Russian invaders.

"Heartfelt respect and gratitude from the entire Ukrainian nation for your heroism and dedication to Ukraine," Syrskyi emphasized.

In his message, he stated that on Christmas Eve, he greets everyone with this holiday of hope and renewal.

"May the newborn Christ bestow His love, peace, and light upon each of us, warming our hearts. May His blessings inspire us to continue our righteous and self-sacrificial struggle, as we defend what is ours: our loved ones, our native land, and our people from the savage Russian horde," Syrskyi wished.

He highlighted that Ukrainians are restoring historical justice by celebrating Christmas on December 25 alongside the free and democratic nations of the world.

Syrskyi also extended his greetings to Ukraine's allies and comrades-in-arms, expressing gratitude for their support and urging them to continue it in the name of peace and stability across Europe.

The Commander-in-Chief called for unity on this day in "prayer for Ukraine, for its defenders, for victory, for a just peace, and for a blessed future for our homeland and people."

He concluded with a message of faith: "We believe that with God's help, darkness will retreat, and joy, goodness, and blessings will reign in every Ukrainian home. Christmas calls us to a special encounter – a meeting with God, who comes as the Savior of the world to bring heavenly joy and hope. May Christmas strengthen our hearts with hope and confidence that we will prevail."

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky also extended Christmas greetings to Ukrainians, referencing the legacy of composer Mykola Leontovych, who gifted the world with "Carol of the Bells," and pointing out the true intentions of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.