Novotel Hyderabad Airport To Host An Extravagant Christmas Feast

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 23 December 2024: Novotel Hyderabad Airport is set to bring in the festive season with an unforgettable celebration of Christmas. On December 24 from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, guests can enjoy an enchanting Christmas Eve indulgence, crafted to captivate the senses and create cherished memories while enjoying an enchanting dinner experience, featuring seasonal favorites & a cozy, festive ambiance. Adding to the festive cheer, the hotel will host a Holly Jolly Christmas Brunch on December 25, from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM, offering a curated experience for families and friends to celebrate the joy of togetherness.



The Christmas Eve dinner promises to be a culinary delight, featuring standout dishes such as Stuffed Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Sauce and Giblet Gravy, Celery-Infused Hazelnut Soup, Soya Granola Crusted Chicken Herbed Nuggets, Braised Mushroom with Bok Choy, and Grilled Egg Frittata with Tomato Relish.



The Holly Jolly Christmas Brunch will showcase a festive spread of exquisite dishes, including Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Sauce and Pan Gravy, Grilled Tilapia Filet with Peppers and Parmesan Crumble, Tofu and bok choy in Indo-chilli sauce, Christmas Wreath Egg Salad, and Bacon-Wrapped Prawns with Guacamole.



The Christmas Eve indulgence promises a magical evening with a thoughtfully curated menu, live music, and a vibrant festive atmosphere. The Holly Jolly Christmas Brunch, featuring a sumptuous spread of traditional Christmas delicacies, will be hosted in an elegantly festive setting at the Food Exchange with live music and a festive ambiance.



Speaking about the festive offerings, Mr. Sukhbir Singh, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said,“At Novotel Hyderabad Airport, we take immense pride in curating experiences that bring people together in celebration. This Christmas, we aim to create joy and togetherness for families and friends through exceptional culinary offerings and a warm festive ambiance.”



Both events are designed to incorporate the season's spirit, combining exceptional hospitality with a commitment to creating memorable festive experiences for every guest.



About Novotel



Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Ankush Chavan

Email :...