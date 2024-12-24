Russian Army Casualties In Ukraine Rise To 777,720 Since Start Of War

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv: The total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine since February 2022, have reached approximately 777,720 personnel, including 1,630 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said in a statement that the Defense Forces have destroyed 9,624 Russian tanks, 19,915 armored fighting vehicles, 21,323 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple rocket launchers, 1,030 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,834 operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,948 missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 32,086 vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,667 units of specialized equipment.

Reports from Moscow and Kyiv conflict over the factual situation of their ongoing war, with the reality of the battlefield since February 2022 remaining uncertain.



