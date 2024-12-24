Derogatory Remark Row: BJP Delegation Meets K'taka Guv, Demands Intervention For Judicial Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 25 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP delegation has demanded Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to intervene in the investigation of a derogatory remark case involving BJP MLC C.T. Ravi and Laxmi Hebbalkar to ensure the conducting of a judicial inquiry.

The delegation headed by the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and other senior BJP leaders met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, R. Ashoka said, "We met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and explained in detail about the police high handedness on BJP MLC C.T. Ravi. We briefed the Governor on how BJP MLC Ravi was arrested, tortured, denied food, and taken to undisclosed areas."

C.T. Ravi comes from the sensitive Maoist-prone area of Chikkamagaluru and he also faces threats from Islamic fundamentalists.

"All previous governments had provided him with a gunman facility. Despite all this, the move of the police department to take Ravi to a quarry, sugarcane field overnight creates suspicion," R. Ashoka said.

“Already, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has commented on it. The police officer claims that BJP MLC Ravi was taken to a sugarcane field to ensure security. This means that the police stations in the state are not safe and the same has been conveyed to the people by this government," R. Ashoka alleged, referring to the Belagavi Police Commissioner's statement that BJP MLC Ravi was taken to various locations to ensure his safety.

“We have told the Governor that this is a buffoon government. C.T. Ravi should be given proper security. An unbiased investigation has to be carried out. While C.T. Ravi was taken to the police station, I personally saw the Police Commissioner getting calls every minute. I was there for five hours. Who called him? Whether it was the CM or the Deputy CM? If it comes out, there will be transparency in the investigation of the case," the Opposition leader said.

"We have demanded a judicial inquiry in this backdrop. We have requested the Governor that you are the protector of the Constitution. We have also pointed out that If C.T. Ravi, an MLC could be treated like this, what about the plight of the common man? Against this backdrop, a request has been made with the Governor to send a message," he added.

"This should be a model case and assure people that the Governor will not keep quiet and initiate action in a situation like this. This is a black mark on the government of Karnataka," Ashoka said while slamming the Congress government.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara himself questioned the whereabouts of BJP leader C.T. Ravi, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cited security concerns as the reason.

Criticising the Congress government, R. Ashoka said, "This is a buffoon government. No one has governed so poorly before."

He alleged that police stations have effectively turned into Congress offices in Karnataka and said that he is sceptical about the impartiality of police investigations.

"If all investigations are conducted by the police themselves, whether it is handed over to the CID or anyone else, it makes no difference. The police have not acted responsibly. For this reason, a judicial inquiry is being demanded," he said.

He assured that the BJP would accept any verdict or decision that comes out of a judicial inquiry.

The row erupted on December 19 during a heated debate in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict".

This provoked strong reactions, with Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar calling Ravi a "murderer".

Ravi reportedly responded with an obscene remark directed at Hebbalkar.

The alleged comment led to Ravi's arrest on charges of using derogatory language against Hebbalkar.

However, following a High Court directive, Ravi was released, creating further political drama.

The Congress government has handed over the case to the special wing Criminal Investigation Department (CID) even as the Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had said that the case is a closed chapter and the police interference is unacceptable.

The BJP delegation is meeting the Governor in this regard.

Meanwhile, Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, challenged BJP MLC C.T. Ravi to swear before Lord Manjunatheshwara at the famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Dharmasthala in Karnataka, regarding his alleged use of derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council.