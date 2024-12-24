Censorship In The Digital Age: Adapting To The Open World

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Following recent changes in the of Culture's leadership, notably the appointment of Jamal Eissa as the new head of censorship of artistic works, replacing Dr. Khaled Abdel-Jalil, I will not delve into the reactions or reasons behind this decision or other internal ministry discussions. Instead, I aim to explore what censorship should look like in an open world shaped by rapid technological advancements.

In recent decades, the world has witnessed tremendous technological growth, transforming how we express ourselves artistically. We now live in an interconnected world that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries, where ideas and artistic works travel at the speed of light. Artistic creation is no longer confined to cinemas or traditional theatre stages but has become accessible on the small screens we carry in our pockets. This new reality poses significant challenges to traditional censorship.

Censorship of artistic works has historically aimed to protect societal values and guide creativity within the boundaries of ethics and cultural standards. However, in this age of technological explosion, traditional censorship methods have become inadequate, sometimes unable to keep pace with the rapid rate of change. The landscape has changed dramatically; artistic content is now digital, cross-border, and multidimensional, placing censorship before difficult questions about its role and methods in a technology-dominated era.

In the past, censorship exerted significant control over public content by deleting specific scenes or banning entire works. Media channels were limited, and imposing rules and regulations was straightforward. Today, this paradigm has shifted. Anyone can create and publish content on platforms like YouTube or TikTok, reaching millions worldwide. The traditional intermediary between creators and audiences has been eliminated, making it difficult-if not impossible-to monitor the vast volume of content.

The openness enabled by the internet is neither an unmitigated blessing nor an unqualified curse. It offers immense opportunities for creativity and innovation but also facilitates the spread of harmful or offensive content. Here lies censorship's dilemma: how can it protect societal values without constraining freedom of expression? How can it keep pace with technological advancements without appearing to fight a losing battle?

Censorship undoubtedly needs to redefine its role in this digital age. It is no longer merely a tool for prevention or suppression but must evolve into a means of guidance and education. Censorship in the technological era should act as a partner in creativity rather than an adversary. Instead of resisting the technological tide, it should leverage these advancements to develop new tools that enable it to function effectively.

One critical area for development is a deeper understanding of technology. Advances in artificial intelligence and data analysis can offer innovative solutions for censorship. For instance, intelligent algorithms could analyze artistic content and assess its suitability for target audiences without requiring direct human intervention. However, this does not mean eliminating the human element entirely. Instead, it involves providing tools that help make more accurate and objective decisions.

In addition to technological tools, censorship requires flexible legislation that can adapt to rapid changes. Laws must evolve to accommodate the cultural and social diversity of today's world. No single society can impose its standards on the entire globe, but laws can respect cultural specificities while preserving shared human values.

Perhaps the most significant future role of censorship will not be in prevention or suppression but in education. In an open world, access to content cannot be entirely prevented, but people can be taught how to engage with it critically. Censorship should become a partner in media literacy, helping the public understand the content they consume and fostering their ability to distinguish between constructive and harmful material.

At the same time, censorship must balance freedom of expression with the protection of societal values. Achieving this balance is no small task but is essential. Freedom is neither absolute nor subject to unrestrained suppression. Creativity requires a free space to flourish, but this space must be responsible, respecting others' rights and reflecting shared human values.

Censorship in the age of technology and open worlds is a challenging task but not an impossible one. It demands a new vision, modern tools, and an approach based on partnership with creators and the public rather than confrontation. Far from being the enemy of creativity, censorship can act as its guardian if it fulfils its role wisely and judiciously.

Ultimately, the question remains: are we ready to develop this role? The answer is neither simple nor optional. As the world continues to evolve and creativity soars to new heights, censorship must adapt to become part of this change-a partner in creativity's journey toward the future.



