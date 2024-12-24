Drip7 Unveils V4: Advancing Human Cyber Resilience With AI-Driven Microlearning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drip7 launches Version 4 with AI-driven microlearning, gamified training, and seamless Slack/Teams integration to transform cybersecurity awareness.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drip7, a trailblazer in gamified microlearning for cybersecurity and compliance training, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Version 4, introducing a transformative AI-powered engine. Introducing Drip7 Connect + Mentor7 AI at the core, offering dynamic, conversational training modules designed to engage employees directly within their workflow, reducing friction in the most critical part of the cyber resilience chain– the human.Drip7's advancements redefine how employees interact with cybersecurity and compliance training. Mentor7 AI brings a modern experience with guided microlearning conversations adapting to user responses, increasing comprehension and retention. Users will seamlessly navigate topics, receive real-time feedback, and track their progress in a personalized and gamified format-all within the platforms that modern organizations work in, with native Slack and Microsoft Teams experiences launching in 2025.The World's Most Comprehensive User Risk Mitigation & Compliance Solution:-AI-Driven Training Conversations: Employees engage in guided back-and-forth learning, integrating training into their daily workflow with minimal disruption.-Policy Workflows: Built for modern GRC needs, policy acknowledgment with thematic learning to build a holistic compliance program for end-to-end attestation.-Gamified Microlearning: Featuring interactive scenarios, badges, and themed monthly campaigns, training becomes both engaging and effective.-Phishing Simulation: Measuring efficacy and learning reinforcement.-Managed Services: Drip7 offers organizations a fully managed solution, significantly reducing the workload for admins and stakeholders with prepackaged materials and automated deployment."Version 4 represents a major leap forward in how cybersecurity and compliance training is delivered and governed," said Heather Stratford, Founder and CEO of Drip7. "We're blending the power of AI with the simplicity of microlearning, delivered in through modern communication and collaboration platforms to create a more efficient and engaging experience for employees while providing organizations with a robust, low-maintenance training solution."Streamlined Workflow Integration:Frictionless Slack and Teams integrations native to Drip7 Connect engage employees in learning and compliance workflows, removing the friction of switching between email and web portals. Personalized AI tutors guide users through topics, adapting content based on individual progress, badge progress, and more-keeping users informed and motivated.Empowering Governance, Risk & Compliance:The new Policy Solution combines policy acceptance with targeted training topics, creating a comprehensive approach to building organizational compliance and cybersecurity awareness programs. Whether managing independent policies or supporting organization-wide framework initiatives, Drip7 V4 ensures alignment with critical GRC needs.Advised by cybersecurity experts to meet the demands of Information Security, Compliance Executives and Managed Security Solution Providers, this evolution of the proven Drip7 methodology sets a new standard for the industry– empowering small organizations, MSSPs and global enterprises alike to meet modern Cyber Risk, Governance and Compliance requirements with minimal effort from administrators and stakeholders.About Drip7:Drip7 delivers cutting-edge microlearning solutions designed to elevate cybersecurity and compliance training. Through gamification, AI-driven learning, and seamless integration, Drip7 enables organizations to engage employees while reducing the administrative burden.For more information about Drip7's exciting features and how it can transform your training program, visit Drip7 .

