Algorhythm Sending Singing Machine To Early Year Trade Shows

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIME), an AI and consumer holding company, announced today that is wholly-owned subsidiary, The Singing Machine, will attend CES 2025 from January 7-10, 2025 to showcase its next generation karaoke microphone, developed for deployment with global automotive manufacturers and television brands. In early November, the Company announced a global partnership with BYD, the largest new vehicle in the world. Based on this significant milestone, Singing Machine anticipates leveraging this recent success to accelerate previous partnership and joint marketing opportunities.

Singing Machine's industry leading microphone includes a wide range of proprietary technological features, all designed for close integration with karaoke content provided by Stingray, a leading music, media and technology company. Together, Stingray and the Singing Machine have successfully launched a fully-integrated microphone designed to integrate with Stingray's karaoke app.

“We are excited to showcase our automotive-centric karaoke microphone at CES in January,” commented Gary Atkinson, CEO of Algorhythm.“We invested heavily into the partnership with BYD to innovate on the in-car karaoke experience, resulting in multiple new features that have never previously been commercially available like karaoke gaming, scoring and live pitch correction. We're proud to showcase the results of that hard work at CES and to share it with the broader automotive OEM market and connected TV manufacturers for integration into their vehicles and devices.”

RIME shares were static at 8.8 cents early Tuesday.

