Virtusa Positioned As A Leader In Nelsonhall's 2024 Quality Engineering NEAT Report For Multiple Market Segments

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital business strategy, digital engineering, and IT services, has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the newly released NelsonHall 2024 NEAT (NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool) report for Quality Engineering. This recognition spans four critical segments: Overall Quality Engineering, AI-based Analytics & Automation, Application Migration to Cloud Testing, and GenAI Use Cases. Virtusa has also been designated a 'Major Player' in the RPA-based segment.

NelsonHall's NEAT evaluation reflects Virtusa's commitment to delivering high-impact, transformative solutions in Quality Engineering, combining leading-edge AI-based analytics, automation, and migration testing services that enable organizations to elevate quality, reduce risk, and accelerate innovation. Through deep technical expertise and industry alignment, Virtusa's quality engineering team provides services to support robust digital transformation initiatives, enabling enterprises to stay resilient in an evolving market landscape.

"The demand for highly specialized quality engineering solutions has never been greater," said Ram Meenakshisundaram, Chief Technology Officer at Virtusa. "Our focus on AI-based analytics, automation, and cloud testing solutions positions us to support our clients' strategic quality engineering initiatives. Being recognized as a Leader in four segments by NelsonHall further underscores Virtusa's ability to deliver resilient and future-ready solutions for our clients."

Virtusa's portfolio includes advanced offerings in AI-based analytics, cloud migration, and GenAI use cases. It is supported by an Engineering First approach that prioritizes practical, high-impact applications of automation and quality assurance technologies. This framework enables clients to achieve measurable business outcomes and confidently pursue digital transformation goals.

Dominique Raviart, NelsonHall's IT Services Practice Manager, said, "Virtusa is focused on increasing the level of automation in QE, investing in GenAI and increasing the depth of current GenAI use cases such as test case optimization and defect triaging. The company is already investing in testing LLMs, addressing a new level of complexity across data, prompts, and model efficiency."

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies across industries, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, media, manufacturing, and technology. With a foundation in digital engineering, Virtusa empowers enterprises to navigate digital transformation, driving operational efficiency and measurable outcomes. Leveraging its Engineering First approach, Virtusa partners with organizations to tackle complex challenges, delivering solutions that ensure resilience and competitive advantage.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

